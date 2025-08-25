ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudio's avatar
Claudio
Aug 26

The globalist agenda has been followed for decades , we must not forget Tommy Robinson ´s efforts , he was conveniently forgotten in this video, hoping that Brits do go out in the streets , protesting does work but it must be in big numbers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture