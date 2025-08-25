We have become entirely accustomed to the flags of Pakistan, Palestine, Ukraine, India, Israel, BLM, the EU and of course, the sacred pride of new Britain, the Progress Pride flag. But raise the British flag and all hell breaks loose.
The globalist agenda has been followed for decades , we must not forget Tommy Robinson ´s efforts , he was conveniently forgotten in this video, hoping that Brits do go out in the streets , protesting does work but it must be in big numbers