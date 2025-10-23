On Friday our Prime Minister will head out on his 11th trip since the middle of March, before he was even elected as Canada’s head of state. That’s 11 trips in seven months, including the current nine-day trip to Malaysia, Singapore and the Republic of Korea. His upcoming trip will be yet another to “strengthen Canada’s trade partnerships.” He has yet to make a deal with anyone.

Sue-Ann Levy writes, “I hate to tell Carney but he could travel from one end of the earth to the other, he will never garner the respect of President Donald Trump. He’s just that ineffectual.”

