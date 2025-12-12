So let me get this straight — Donald J. Trump spends four years in office getting attacked from every direction by the swamp creatures: impeached twice, spied on, lied about, accused of everything short of sinking the Titanic — and through it all, he never pardoned himself, never ran, never hid, and never backed down.

Then Biden shuffles in, and suddenly real corruption is fashionable again. The man’s family turns “public service” into a global ATM, raking in millions from China, Ukraine, and whoever else was dumb enough to Venmo “The Big Guy.” And when his time’s up? He signs a blanket pardon for his whole damn family — like it’s Black Friday at the Department of Justice.

But here’s the kicker:

While Trump’s out of office — minding his own business in Florida — they launch every bogus charge imaginable just to keep him from coming back. Indictments, investigations, mugshots, witch hunts… hell, they probably checked if he returned his Blockbuster rentals from 1998.

They tried to bankrupt him.

They tried to jail him.

They tried to erase him.

And yet — here he is. Back in the Oval. Still standing. Still swinging. Still terrifying the same people who said he’d never make it past Iowa.

Now he starts using the one power that belongs solely to the President — the power to pardon — and suddenly the media’s having a collective nervous breakdown like someone told them TikTok was getting banned.

“That’s an abuse of power!” they shriek.

Really?

Where was that energy when Biden was pardoning his own family of felons?

This isn’t journalism anymore — it’s gaslighting with a side of amnesia.

The same people who weaponized the justice system for four years are now clutching their pearls because the guy they tried to destroy didn’t stay destroyed.

You don’t get to frame a man, persecute him, and then whine when he uses his legal right to set things straight.

That’s not democracy.

That’s delusion.

And it’s rich as hell coming from the same crew that turned the DOJ into a Biden Family Law Firm.

You may be that stupid, but I am not...