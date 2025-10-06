The entire narrative of the evils of colonialism is, as commonly presented, horseshit. People didn’t steal things that were already there. They built things that had never been there. By enormous effort. And far more their own effort, than that of ‘exploited natives’.

It is said that natives elsewhere were never asked if they wanted to accept settlement and colonialism. But nobody in the native population of the UK was asked if they wanted globalism, multiculturalism, fairly rapid demographic extinction, race based child rape gangs, terrorism, Islam, minority status, and the permanent alteration of their nation while being told they are racist to notice it and facing arrest if they protest against it.

Read more >