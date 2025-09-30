Digital ID in Canada: Without fact checking this video, it is consistent with all the other legislation being passed by Parliament since Trudeau/Carney took over.
No matter how accurate the analysis of the presenter is, we do see a brilliant and diamond clear example of the classic interpretation of problem-reaction solution.
All the Liberal elbows-up voters are going to love it. Why? Because the CBC will tell us about all the benefits we will have. But if you do not want to be “owned” by the Government, then please watch the ENTIRE video to understand what is coming down the pipe.