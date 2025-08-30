This September, join us in the heart of London for the Unite The Kingdom Free Speech Festival, a powerful gathering dedicated to defending one of our most fundamental rights: the right to speak freely.

On Saturday, September 13th in London, voices from all walks of life will unite in a family-friendly celebration of liberty, open debate, and the power of expression.

This is more than a festival; it’s a stand against increasing government overreach and laws like the Online Safety Act, which risk silencing the very voices they claim to protect.

Our right to free speech is not granted by governments—it is a God-given freedom that must be preserved for future generations. In a world where censorship is tightening its grip, this event is a rallying cry for every citizen who values honesty, open dialogue, and the right to question authority.

By coming together, we send a clear and unshakable message: freedom of speech is not up for negotiation.

Bring your family, your friends, and your voice. Together, we can create an uplifting atmosphere where people feel empowered to speak truth without fear.

Whether you’re a parent concerned for your child’s future, an activist passionate about liberty, or someone who simply believes in standing up for what’s right, your presence matters.

Let’s show our government that the people will not be silenced—join us in London on September 13th and let freedom ring louder than ever before!!!

