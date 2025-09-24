Our latest pretend Prime Minister is doomed but will go down waving his pink and white flags of surrender like a good little non-binary should. An intellectual minnow, a squeaky-bum nonentity more despised than any PM in history, Starmer is reduced to prancing on the world stage like some paid-by-the-hour catamite, claiming he has bound the British people in alliance to a failed state run by foreign terrorists. This isn’t a mockery of democracy -it’s an obscene globalist joke.

Photo: Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images