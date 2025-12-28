“The number of mainstream news outlets who are doing investigative journalism on the ground in Minnesota to uncover the scale and scope of the Somali fraud rings are zero. However, one citizen journalist named Nick Shirley has put some extensive time into actually visiting the childcare centers at the heart of the scandal and his report is stunning.

“In this 40-minute video, Shirley takes the time to search govt databases for grants, then goes and visits the actual businesses. Shirley confronts the fraudsters directly and has likely just put a big target on his back.

Young Shirley is exactly the kind of investigative journalist sadly missing from the legacy media of our day.

