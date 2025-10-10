The Orwellian hellscape described in the classic book Nineteen Eighty-Four is being put in place in Canada in the form of three pieces of legislation currently making their way through the House of Commons. There is far too little public attention being given to the federal government’s attempted power grab that will alter Canadians’ rights and freedom. The Carney government is stripping away individual’s rights that will effectively censor and restrain Canadians in what is being described as “a digital gulag” where Big Brother will control all that can be communicated. Consider the combined effect of the legislation Bill C-8 on cybersecurity, Bill C-9 on combatting hate, and Bill C-2 on secure borders.

“Canada will be a police state by Christmas if Parliament passes Bills C-2, C-8, and C-9 in their current form. Our freedoms are fragile – it is imperative that every Canadian contact their Member of Parliament, whether your MP is Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Bloc or Green. Tell your MP to vote against Bills C-2, C-8, C-9 and tell them to not bring back the Online Harms Act.” (John Carpay)

