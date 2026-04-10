Children often encounter hidden meanings and coded references across social media, messaging apps and gaming platforms. When parents learn to recognize terms like MAP, 764 and AOA, they can spot potentially dangerous interactions early and step in to protect their children.

Awareness, not alarm, is a powerful tool for families navigating online spaces where harmful language and intent are often hidden in plain sight. When adults stay engaged and proactive, children are better equipped to recognize when something feels wrong and to talk about it with the people they trust.

Comment by Linda Goudsmit:

Children are every nation’s most valuable asset because children are the future of every nation on Earth. We are a world at war: Globalism vs. Nation-states. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators, and destroying children’s innocence is a primary tactical goal. Familiarity brings acceptability and our nation’s children are being groomed to reject the morality of their Judeo-Christian parents and to accept pedophilia as normative. It is a monstrous campaign designed to collapse America from within, one child at a time.

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