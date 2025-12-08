When you supertax your own citizens to enrich idle immigrants your country dies. Tax collectors become traitors and taxpayers victims. In the drive for an unelected World Government -and unlimited peasant serfs- this policy has seen the calculated betrayal of the natives in all EU member states. Smugly aware that the Brexit vote has been successfully ignored, Britain’s political uniparty joined in, extorting money from its own people to coddle the international bum community. Protest was first muzzled, then discouraged, and has now been effectively outlawed. The unwanted underclasses of Africa and Asia were pumped into Europe at what amounted to gunpoint, as free people were systematically disarmed in preparation. A successful invasion has taken place. Only two possibilities remain: native europeans rise up and drive these invaders out, or we descend to the level of the most backward and primitive tribes on earth.

A range of desperate excuses and schemes have been used to justify demographic surrender on the streets of London, Paris, Madrid and Rome. As readers know, the excesses of London Mayor Sadiq Khan long ago turned Britain’s capital into a Lost World for native english-speakers. Underlining the migrant-first frenzy enveloping europe, the City of Rome has just allocated 400,000 euros to an NGO that aims to “persuade” Romans to accept migrants into their own homes, where they will live and eat at the expense of their hosts. As Roma Today reported: “The controversy over this notice stemmed mainly because there are no refreshments for those who will welcome migrants. In short, the families who will participate in the project will have to completely bear the costs of food and accommodation.” How or why Italian families would be motivated to engage in such a policy is far from clear.

Demonstrating that journalistic arse-licking is a europe-wide practice, Roma Today informed readers that the NGO Refugees Welcome Italia had ”won the race” to run this migrant-dumping exercise. As not a single other organisation had even tendered for the 400k boondoggle, the RWI’s ‘victory’ was in reality a classic example of “jobs for the boys”. [To read the article CLICK HERE] Expect similar ‘adopt a scrounger’ rackets to be attempted in the UK, with Brits encouraged to house and feed 14-stone adult cuckoos from Mogadishu at their own expense.

Our descent into the multicultural swamp takes several forms. At first the effect is observational: we see towns and cities becoming filthy, dangerous places. It soon became a physical challenge, as we learned to trudge through streets coated in third world filth, to stand in queues behind third world intruders. Then moral decay crept in. The naked greed and criminality being imported was not challenged but rewarded so that -of necessity- our own embittered citizens start competing in the fraud olympics of the UK benefit system.

Criminality has become the urban norm; the first step to anarchy. The repurposing of police as a political enforcement squad confirms that ghetto-creation not a bug in the system but the purpose. Local police forces disgrace their uniforms by flatly refusing to arrest shoplifters, while car-thieves and burglars have a free pass to plunder at will. Where agents of law and order are forced to intervene, the naked application of two-tier justice both targets and threatens the natives: Beware! Different rules apply to black and brown criminals! Their stunning ability to get away with anything short of murder emboldens race-grifters in the streets, the workplace and the media alike. The golden ticket handed to millions of non-white inhabitants is not just a get out of jail free card. All have been thoroughly schooled to understand that they need only shout “RACISM!” to win first prize in any dispute, conflict or competition for resources. So how does this play out in practice?

On the political sidewalk, europe walks in the footsteps of America, where some states have seen anti-white racism codified by law. For example, in Portland, Oregon, a man named Gregory Howard was stabbed in an unprovoked attack by a black man named Edwards who approached him -brandishing a knife- at a bus stop. On trial for this homicidal assault, Edwards claimed his approach was made because he “wanted to trade the knife for cigarettes”, and that Howard had “called him the N word.” Having not received instruction from the judge to dismiss this infantile excuse (for which zero evidence existed) the jury simply declared Edwards not guilty and set him free. [SHORT VIDEO HERE] A man who -by his own admission- plunged a knife into a stranger in the street, walked unpunished because of his skin colour.

Verdicts as grotesque as this are starting to appear in British courts, from judges (often non-white, female, newly-appointed or all three) who have been shoe-horned into strategic positions straight from the Woke indoctrination-hives of UK education. These activist judges -and our lickspittle political police- are part of an alternative moral code that was imported alongside the migrant swarm. According to this abject paradigm, a cold hierarchy of oppression obtains in all circumstances. It is the work of juvenile brains washed in the kind of poisoned ideological broth served at Oxford University.

The code presumes the existence of a universal pyramid of victimhood, with black and trans people at the peak, followed by homosexuals, assorted sexual deviants, women and finally those with physical/mental handicaps. Trampled underfoot at the base of the pyramid are able-bodied white heterosexual males, who have more chance of a lottery win than a fair deal in a law court. Not accidentally, this is the precise group of men to which civilised societies must always turn when seeking defense from a hostile invasion. Planning ahead, globalist lawyers have already taken our guns and gelded our guards.

In this context, we see moronic DEI hanger-ons like David Lammy lobbying for an end to trial by jury -a step into Stalinism that would end all hope for the UK as a free country. In a cabinet full of cretins, Lammy need only read the scripts given to him, emulating his boss who performs the same ritual from the steps of Downing Street. Ironically, Lammy’s proposal will likely be shot down by the universally-despised legal profession itself. The gravy-train that trial by jury represents is not something fee-hungry barristers will give up without a fight to the death. [Read: David Lammy Describes Jury Trials as “a peculiar way to run a public service”] On reflection, I suppose something as complex as a jury might seem too peculiar to somebody with the analytical skills of a parrot-fish. You’d have to be confident counting to twelve, for a start.

Real-life consequences expand from this idiot’s guide to pan-communism like ripples from a thrown stone. Inner-city pond-life takes on the character of a shark-pen, with BAME predators and their opportunistic recruits circling shoals of friendless white prey. The aspirations and trust implicit in Christian morality are swept aside, replaced with a hand-to-hand struggle for resources. A scenario ideal for the teeth and claws of jungle law- the stark brutality which europeans had thought to leave behind two hundred years ago.

The parliamentary system Britain created has degenerated to the point where over half the elected MPs are dumb as fence-posts. Numerically, The Scottish National Party has more outright mooks than any other clique, but among the 25 muslim members are a dozen Islamo-dunces who would be out of their depth at an Aldi check-out till. This is how DEI rots a nation from the top down, as Joe or Janet Smith are elbowed aside in a job market skewed to favour inferior candidates whose speciality is ticking boxes. The bar is lowered to deliberately exclude the best. Talent shrivels like unwatered flowers and innocent ambitions crash on the hard rocks of “diversity first” social engineering that -once again- enriches the least deserving at the expense of the overwhelmed host.

Mass enforced immigration is the key distraction, the smokescreen behind which the globalist oligarchs are undoing the work of centuries of social and intellectual evolution. Universities -from the pitiful ex-polytechnics masquerading as seats of learning to the grim skeleton that remains of Oxbridge- are staffed by and crammed with lowbrow activists who cannot even pretend to offer useful services to the world outside their grant-funded holiday camps. Graduates -who might once have found the energy to rally the public and repel an invasion- emerge from these lifestyle academies weary, drug-addicted, sexually confused and carrying a lifetime’s worth of unpayable debt. These are not tomorrow’s Churchills. I wonder how unemployed gender-studies graduates trapped in London bedsit slums will respond when Sadiq Khan follows the Italian lead and urges them to accept dinghy-borne migrants into their homes and supply their meals, transport and entertainment?

One would hope that these sorts of humiliating indignities would propel young Brits into action in the struggle to recapture their country. Unfortunately, the level of disillusion and despair prevalent among generation zero suggests they would rather retire to the safety of their bedrooms armed with skunk, junk food and a Playstation. Why break the habits of a lifetime?

By such methods, every native demographic group is recruited to the leftist cult of learned impotence. Worker drones taxed like slaves, teachers and lecturers bribed to comply; students trained to submit; police and judges pre-programmed with policies and an information-media matrix where job-security rides in tandem with Party propaganda. With no other viable candidates in sight, I incline towards the theory expressed by Orwell’s Winston in the pages of 1984, namely: “if there is hope it lies with the proles.” Which proles in particular may be the rub. As far as I can tell the Scots are too stoned, the Welsh too drunk and the English too polite.

The smart money, then, is on Ireland’s tough cookies to be first over the top in the coming battle to decolonise our way back to sanity. We are already seeing wobbly videos of balaclava-hooded Boyos growling about freedom in front of sadly familiar flags. God help us all, it’s almost touching in a kind of retro-spirited way: Moi Coontry Right urr Wrong! Here on the mainland we look in vain for leaders at least willing to express themselves in the kind of uncompromising terms required when your beloved daughters are being raped and murdered.

I know we’re supposed to be too evolved and civilised to sink to the level of a Provo protectorate. But what the actual eff does the establishment expect? Are we to simply sit and stare as another million bargees barge in to gurn in our faces? Do we smile and nod as the migrateers wave their bounty overhead -lumps of taxpayer money ripped from our hands by party-political vermin who view elections as a green light for legalised robbery with menaces? It’s war Jim, just not as we know it. Beam me up, Scotty, and launch the photon torpedoes.

Author: Ian Andrew-Patrick/December 8, 2025

