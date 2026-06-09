The current broad application of “religion” under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America rests on a modern invention foreign to the Bible, the Declaration of Independence, the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, and America’s Christian founding heritage. It cannot legitimately shield systems the Scriptures identify as false gods or idolatry.

Restoring the historically and constitutionally accurate understanding honors the vision of America’s Founders, upholds the supremacy of God recognized in our founding documents, and preserves meaningful liberty for the nation.

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