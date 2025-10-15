I could never understand why many in the world couldn’t see that Israel had a right to defend itself against the horrific atrocities of Oct. 7/23 when 1,200 Israelis were pulled from their beds and brutally raped, murdered and burned by Hamas terrorists. Another 250 were taken hostage to Gaza.

Here in Canada, an incompetent, narcissistic leader who did nothing to improve our country’s image on the world stage or to support the Jewish community — Trudeau — was replaced by an even more narcissistic but dangerous leader who stabbed the Jewish community in the back. Eight Canadians died on that day and neither one did, or have done nothing, to avenge their deaths or to get their bodies back.

