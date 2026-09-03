Carney represents the globalists who look to China as the new hegemon. However, the Liberal’s took their cues from Canadians and seem to have, for now at least, dropped the post-national rhetoric. Instead, they keep insisting on waving their damn elbows around. Either way, Carney’s track record makes clear he’s a net-zero zealot, he’s an open-borders-mass-immigration-DEI-industry-retarding-climate-regulation type of guy. This should be easy for both Glavin and Shurman and everyone else to deduce.

I’ll leave readers with a final thought: The globalists are about dependency, they have made it clear they want you to own nothing and be happy. But the Trump administration has said no to dependence and yes to development — the type which leads to a more abundant and self-sufficient prosperity. Whatever Carney’s secret-not-so-secret middle powers ambitions might be he is not likely to achieve them. He is, however, very likely to damage Canada irreparably in the process. Sadly, Canadians don’t appear interested or equipped to stop him.

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