In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down how Mark Carney, Barack Obama, and Alex Soros met in Toronto to openly declare the end of Canada’s sovereignty. Carney went full globalist on stage, demanding “NEW INSTITUTIONS,” trashing the old order, and pushing the same Davos agenda that’s dismantling nations worldwide. From predicting Carney’s selection at Bilderberg, to exposing his family ties and the imported RCMP takeover, this is the New World Order in real time. No one voted for this. They selected him. Now they’re laughing in our faces

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