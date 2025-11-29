This article, which could very well be CFP’s last, is being written on the day when the gas in our propane-fuelled fireplace ran out—even though we paid to have it refilled more than two weeks ago, and even though the gas is our only source of heat. Our longtime Internet provider, our internet provider of some 20 years, threw us off the Internet this morning because we are eight days late in paying our bill. We can pay them on the first of December when we have more revenue coming in, but unless we can borrow the money to pay up, Canada Free Press now only tenuously remains online through its expensive mobile account.

Judi McLeod, Founder, Owner and Editor of Canada Free Press, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years’ experience in the print and online media. A former Toronto Sun columnist, she also worked for the Kingston Whig Standard. Her work has appeared throughout the ‘Net, including on Rush Limbaugh and Fox News.

Canada Free Press is an independent investigative news site focused on delivering conservative and Christian perspectives while combating social media censorship. The platform features a variety of content, including news articles, podcasts, and videos covering topics such as American politics, health, crime, and environmental issues. Intended clients include individuals seeking alternative viewpoints and in-depth analyses of current events that challenge mainstream narratives. The site aims to inform and engage readers who value freedom of expression and are concerned about socio-political issues.

