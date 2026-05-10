While Canadian families are being crushed under skyrocketing mortgages, record debt, and a homelessness epidemic that gets worse every year, the federal government is quietly using your tax money to buy hotels and apartment buildings so asylum claimants and immigrants can live for free. This isn’t some accidental policy failure — it’s the Immigration Housing Scam in full effect, and its crown jewel is IRCC’s Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP).

On May 4, 2026, in the House of Commons Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration, the mask slipped. Minister Lena Metlege Diab and IRCC officials finally admitted billions in federal cash are now being funnelled straight to provinces and municipalities so they can purchase and convert real estate — hotels, buildings, and entire properties — into permanent transitional housing dedicated first and foremost to foreigners. This is not “temporary shelter.” This is a taxpayer-funded real-estate acquisition to house the very people flooding the system, while native-born Canadians are told there’s no money left.

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