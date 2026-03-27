Health Canada is under fire after it was revealed that millions in public funding went to so-called “harm reduction” kits, including supplies for “booty bumping,” a method of drug use involving rectal absorption of illicit concoctions.

Then there are the kits. Not only basic supplies, but packages that include equipment for rectal drug use, also known as “booty bumping” or “hooping,” alongside cookers, sterile water, ties, vitamin C, sharps containers, lube, condoms, and dental dams. Bulk quantities are also available, along with items like tobacco, sage, and cedar for the most inclusive, indigenous-centred experience.

This is how my government spends my tax dollars.

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