“The Trudeau-Carney government is too stupid or cynical to see how important it is to avoid divisiveness and false narratives in something like a citizenship book. But it defines the Liberal political tradition in Canada to divide and conquer. They don’t care how much damage they do if it secures a political constituency for their hold on power. The party always comes first, the country be damned. That’s why they chose a leader in 2013 based solely on his name and heredity. Today, instead of updating a consensus citizenship book, they are pushing a divisive and false account of Canadian history.”

The old consensus guide survived because it told the truth without pandering. If published as is, this new draft would not. It exists to make Liberals the indispensable champions of the “proper” kind of Canadian and to make everyone else the problem.

Read more >

Image courtesy of ChatGPT