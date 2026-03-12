Bills C-63, C-9, C-2, and C-8 don’t just regulate online harm — they build a surveillance state designed to silence anyone who dares to push back.

This barrage of legislation doesn’t just limit free speech — it crushes it under a regime of fear, fueled by relentless monitoring and punishing overreach. Imagine Canadians, shadowed by the threat of lifelong prison for vague “hate” charges, bank accounts locked for backing a cause, or digital trails leading to penalties for simple organizing, meeting, or commenting online about things this government is doing that they do not agree with.

Read more >