Many Canadians were alarmed to hear that Canada had voted at the UN to support Iran for a position on a human rights committee. The Iranian regime is known to throw women into jail, punish them with whippings, and rape them for not wearing a hijab in public or for singing. It conducts public hangings of dissidents and gays. Approximately 30,000 peaceful demonstrators were gunned down in the streets in Iran in early January as dissidents demanded secular reforms over rigid, Islamic fundamentalist rule.

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