You also never mentioned the other problems your government created. Women were being grabbed off the streets of Toronto, Jewish schools were being shot at, and the middle class was being taxed into exodus — all while you funneled millions to organizations with proven ties to Hamas and al-Qaeda, whose members burn your flag, chant for your death, and then cash your government’s checks.

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) operates mosques, schools, and community centers across the country — and according to the Canada Revenue Agency, it also functioned as “an apparent Hamas support network.” While Qatar Charity was funding MAC and MAC was funding Hamas, a parallel operation was running through Canadian universities — quieter, slower, and in many ways more dangerous. The Muslim Students Association has been present on Canadian campuses since the 1960s, founded by Muslim Brotherhood members studying at North American universities and designed from the start to spread Brotherhood ideology through what appeared to be an ordinary student club.

You are trading cardiac surgeons for terror networks; you are trading neurosurgeons for MAC conventions. You are handing out government grants to organizations that celebrate the murder of Jews and praise the killings of hundreds on 9/11, and calling it inclusion, while the people who built your hospitals pack their bags and leave.

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