For years, Hamas has exploited Canada’s poorly regulated financial and immigration systems with almost astonishing ease to wash money and move it across borders. Canadian nationals and underground currency exchanges are known to have laundered funds for the group. Hamas also channels donations from sympathetic charities through cash couriers, front companies, bank transfers, hawala networks, and mainstream money transfer services.

The Criminal Intelligence Service of Canada estimates that between $45 and $113 billion are laundered through the country every year — an astonishing figure that indicates Canada’s significance as a financial artery for international criminal and terrorist networks.

Image via Canva.