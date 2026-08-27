Canadians do not have real liberty, Democracy or freedom. Canada under globalist control is a Canada effectively under Chinese control. People like Carney want Canada to be exactly the same as China, and they are almost at the stage of having completed that ambition. At the very least the euthanasia and transgenderism industries in Canada and the Canadian foreign policy preference for China are all morally despicable. I think the treatment of Canadians who object is too, and the cloying, sanctimonious, moralistic finger wagging from people who admire China is as well.

Perhaps the greatest obscenity is that these people wrap themselves in maple leaf flags, attend an ice hockey match or two, and pretend that their battles with Trump are about Canadian pride, Canadian sovereignty, and Canadian nationalism. When these people haven’t a shred of loyalty to anything Canadian at all, and have turned Canadian virtues into the most obscene of vices.

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Photo by: Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press