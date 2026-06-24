Major Russ Cooper (Ret'd) engages legal expert and constitutional lawyer Bruce Pardy on the degradation of civil liberties in Canada and its impact on the Alberta separation movement. As the noose tightens on Canadian individual rights and freedoms, will Pardy's "13 Articles of Freedom" be accepted as the basis of a new Republic of Alberta constitution? This scintillating discussion is of national significance and merits your attention!

Listen here >