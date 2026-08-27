Major Russ Cooper (Ret'd) engages Member of Parliament Dean Allison and communications expert Teresa Buckley on the "Allison Inquiry" that finally gives the Covid vaccine injured a voice. How is it that a country that could aggressively pursue a tainted blood scandal, through a Krever Commission, actually hide vaccine injury data away for 15 years and stand idly by as thousands of Canadians report severe injuries and the death of loved ones? Is Canada really Canada anymore? Tune in for a scintillating conversation with two Canadian patriots and believers in responsible government.

Listen here >