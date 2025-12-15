Brown University Gunman Targeted Jewish Class, Allegedly Shouted in Arabic, Police and Media Refuse to Deny or Confirm
The shooting occurred in the classroom of Professor Rachel Friedberg…who is Jewish, part of the Program in Judaic Studies, and whose research focuses on the intersection of economics and Jewish Studies The classroom was specifically targeted. No other classrooms were targeted. Most of the students were Jewish and observed the Sabbath which is why they did not have their phones.
Government leaders have yet to release anything about the “person of interest” in custody.