Now Keir Starmer has gone and done it: he’s broken with decades of his country’s foreign policy and, in synchronicity with two other appalling leaders, Mark Carney of Canada and Anthony Albanese of Australia, who have made the same announcement at the same time, has announced his country’s recognition of a “state of Palestine.”

This is Britain’s most shameful hour since before World War II, rivaling in its immorality and stupidity Chamberlain’s betrayal of Czechoslovakia when Great Britain agreed to let Hitler seize the Sudetenland in 1938.

Fortunately, the Israelis have a powerful military and cannot be pushed around. And they will treat Starmer’s “recognition of a state of Palestine,” and all the similar recognitions of “Palestine” now being declared by Macron, Carney, Albanese, Sanchez and the other leaders in that deplorable galère, with the contempt they deserve. The dogs bark, the caravan moves on.

Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)