Six minutes. That is all it took for Britain to descend to a new low of infamy, in which Jews are slaughtered at synagogues. A nation whose entire postwar sense of self is bound up with the fight against the Nazis – against militarised anti-Semitism – is now a place where Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, has become stained in the blood of British Jews, brutally murdered by an assailant dressed all in black.

Image: Peter Byrne/PA via AP