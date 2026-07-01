China does not allow this; Muslim countries do not allow this; there is not mass migration into China or the Middle East. They don’t worry about diversity. You can say that makes us better and more moral. Maybe. But when China or the Muslims take over this country, diversity will end. Just like it doesn’t exist in their countries, it will no longer exist in this country when they are running the show. So, allowing this absurdity in the name of diversity in America, will end diversity in America.

This is not about diversity, it is about erasing the white race from this country and this planet. That is what they always mean by diversity – eliminate the white race. And when the white race is eliminated, the world will be a much worse place. How do I know? Where are all the best countries in the world? Europe and North America – the predominantly white countries. Don’t take my word for it, ask the refugees. When there are refugees from any country, where do they go? Europe, the United States or Canada. Refugees don’t go to the Middle East, they don’t go to Africa, they don’t go to China. They come to the predominantly white countries because the predominantly white countries are the best. And when there are no more white people, the world will be filled with dysfunctional countries or totalitarian countries, or both.

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Photo by Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images