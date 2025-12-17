In partnership with David Lindsay, co-founder of CLEAR, we are now escalating our efforts by directly engaging the Constitutional gatekeepers. David has personally served Governor General Mary Simon with a Legal and Constitutional Notice on December 15, and has prepared two additional letters for concerned citizens to send to both the Governor General and their Member of Parliament. This coordinated effort is designed to remind them and make them aware of their constitutional duties, limits of power, and obligations under the law. And that we are demanding they fulfill their duties, authority and obligations.

Print and sign this letter addressed to Governor General Mary Simon: Bill C-9 CLEAR Letter to Governor General

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon

Rideau Hall

1 Sussex Drive

Ottawa, ON K1A 0A1

Defeating this bill is crucial to keeping free speech alive.