I WAS there. I stood at the front of the recent Unite the Kingdom event in London, and I led the prayers from the stage. I saw ordinary men and women – fathers carrying their children, pensioners gripping their sticks, young men and women lifting their voices – gathered not in hatred but in hope, not in rage but in resolve. I saw the cross of Christ raised aloft, not as a weapon of division but as a banner of faith.

Yet, within days, the familiar chorus began. Bishops and clergy, those who should have stood shoulder to shoulder with their faithful, rushed instead to the newspapers to denounce them. With one hand, they clutched their mitres and collars; with the other, they pointed accusingly at their own people. And with trembling voices, they scolded not those who desecrate our heritage, but those who dared to carry the cross into the public square.

