Barry Young, who leaked anonymized New Zealand health data showing the COVID vaccines were killing people, goes on trial on Dec 11, 2025 in the Wellington District Court. Barry Young faces charges under section 249 of the Crimes Act 1961 for dishonestly accessing or using a computer system (specifically, for leaking COVID-19 vaccination data). He faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison for his “crime” of warning the public about the serious dangers of the COVID vaccine. For that, they want to imprison him for 7 years, even though no one was harmed.

