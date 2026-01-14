Australians could face up to 15 years imprisonment for comments deemed offensive by the government. The Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill introduced this month establishes federal offenses for “publicly promoting or inciting hatred.” Speech, writing, or “other forms of public gestures” will be monitored and controlled.

If you say or type anything deemed offensive, the government will charge you with “racial vilification” and throw you in prison for five years. Australia showed the extent of its authoritarian brutality during the COVID crisis when it prohibited citizens and journalists alike from questioning the narrative. The government is providing itself with legal grounds to round up the disobedient who will serve as an example to others. Self-censor, obey, comply—the path toward the new world order will be treacherous.

