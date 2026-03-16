For years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has gotten away, literally, with murder. It has supplied weapons and money to three terrorist groups, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. It helped Bashar Assad to savagely suppress his own citizens during the Syrian civil war. It assassinated regime dissidents living in Europe. It attacked Saudi oil installations. At home, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly massacred its own citizens.

Iran is now without friends at the UN. Its repeated attacks on all of its Gulf neighbors has turned them into enemies. China and Russia were willing only to abstain from the Security Council resolution denouncing Iran, not to forthrightly veto it. How strange, and welcome, is a session at the UN where Israel is not in the dock, and instead, its greatest enemy is overwhelmingly condemned and justice is done on the East River.

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(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)