The featured “artworks” include gruesome pieces that debase and mock Christian iconography, including:

· A crucified frog mimicking the Crucifixion of Christ. · A depiction of the Pietà in which Jesus grabs the penis of a “transgender” Mary. · A predatory wolf dressed in priestly garb. · A bearded man holding a baby that lampoons Mary cradling Baby Jesus.

To underscore how normalized anti-Christian propaganda has become, some craven Catholic Church leaders praised the absurd “art” exhibit. Bishop Hermann Glettler of Innsbruck hailed it as a “must-see!” while Cathedral Pastor Toni Faber of Vienna praised the warped displays as “outstanding works.”

