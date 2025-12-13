Art Museum Holds Blasphemous Christ Exhibition During Christmas Season – Response from Church Leaders Makes It Worse
The featured “artworks” include gruesome pieces that debase and mock Christian iconography, including:
· A crucified frog mimicking the Crucifixion of Christ.
· A depiction of the Pietà in which Jesus grabs the penis of a “transgender” Mary.
· A predatory wolf dressed in priestly garb.
· A bearded man holding a baby that lampoons Mary cradling Baby Jesus.
To underscore how normalized anti-Christian propaganda has become, some craven Catholic Church leaders praised the absurd “art” exhibit. Bishop Hermann Glettler of Innsbruck hailed it as a “must-see!” while Cathedral Pastor Toni Faber of Vienna praised the warped displays as “outstanding works.”