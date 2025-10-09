Today’s feminist isn’t a suffragette. She’s a soldier with a selfie stick, an HR manual and a PhD in shrieking. She’s armed with buzzwords like “gaslighting” and “microaggression.” She cries on TikTok, then calls your employer.

You disagree? You’re “toxic.”

You ask questions? You’re “abusive.”

You raise an eyebrow? That’s “violence.”

You say ‘hi’ to a woman in any big city? You’re a rapist.

This is not a movement. It’s a tantrum with state funding and the force of law.

Read more >