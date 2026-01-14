Look at what’s happened to European cities since 2015. Jewish families are leaving France in record numbers. Entire neighborhoods in major capitals have become de facto no-go zones for certain forms of expression. Publishers reject manuscripts. Museums cancel exhibits. Universities disinvite speakers. Police tell Jewish community leaders they can’t guarantee protection during the High Holy Days. Synagogues look like fortresses. The list goes on and on.

This is what the beginning of the end looks like. It doesn’t come all at once. It comes in a thousand small accommodations. It comes in the form of a thousand quiet retreats – a thousand moments where you decide that maintaining peace is more important than defending principle.

