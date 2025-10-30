I happen to strongly support both Jews and Israel and know that the slurs against them are vile and untrue.

But even if I didn’t, I would recognise that the greatest threat to the western world or any nation currently or formerly Christian comes from Islamic takeover, Islamic demographic replacement, and Islamic subversion and conquest.

It is the importation of Islam that fundamentally changes, forever, your streets, your neighbourhoods, your cities and eventually your entire country in ways that make you and your descendants either something they have never been before, conquered converts, or something that no longer exists at all.

Ask the Buddhists of Afghanistan….only they no longer exist.

Ask the Jews of the Arab world-only they no longer exist, or only exist having fled to Israel.

Ask the Byzantine Greek Orthodox Christians of Turkey and the Middle East….only they no longer exist.

Black clad, paramilitary style, masked Islamic militias already march on British streets. 18,000 churches have been destroyed in France. Most major western nations in Europe have Islamic dominated no go areas where the police rarely enter, or enter only to show obeisance to Muslim leaders (while calling this ‘establishing good community relations’).

If Brits are honest, they know that London isn’t an English city anymore, and that Birmingham isn’t either. The authority of the British State in Muslim majority areas is nominal and largely illusory, like the way whole prison wings were handed over to terrorist control during the Troubles. Only with Islamic communities, its streets, towns and cities.

If Americans are honest, they know that Dearborn is the same, and they know that New York would be the same under Mamdani. Muslim majority areas are modern colonial enclaves and no longer realistically American, British, French, Swedish or part of the country they are within.

This is the context anyone on the Right has to understand when people claiming to be on the Right take money from the Qataris or the Saudis,or when someone claiming to be on the Right is obsessed with Jews and Israel but says nothing about Muslim conquest and Islamic terrorism.

Now Tucker is saying that Christians who respect Jews and Israel because of Biblical instruction and Christ’s origins are heretics. But Tucker has nothing to say on the ongoing conquest of the world by Islam. Nothing to say on Dearborn, these days. Nothing to say on Islamic militias marching on western streets. Nothing even to say, or at least a lot less to say than he says about Israel, on a Marxist Jihadi running for Mayor of New York.

He’s too busy hosting Nick Fuentes, who denies the Holocaust, and agreeing with him.

Both have their eyes fixed on Jews, while Islam conquers the world with the same attitudes to Jews that they share.

Like the Refugees Welcome idiot who said “we’re on the same side bruv” to Muslims who view him with contempt, the truth is that people like Tucker have made themselves useful idiots for Islamic conquest. They have lost any sense of really preserving and protecting the western world, because they would have us devote our energy and effort to a vile fantasy of Jewish conspiracy, rather than face the glaringly obvious reality of Islamic conquest and Marxist ideology.

While they obsess over hating Israel and Jews, the Chinese, the Qataris, the Saudis, the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates, and the progressive left Globalists and Marxists, are busily destroying us, each one with its own agenda, but each one malignly united in the central agenda of conquering and enslaving western populations and western nations.

It is for this reason, even beyond the vileness of antisemetism itself, that people like Tucker, Candace and Fuentes should be disowned by the Right. The vast stupidity, in purely pragmatic terms even beyond the moral ones, of trying to make us obsess on an imaginary threat while ignoring the real ones, is unforgivable.

Imagine a commander of a city under seige, who ignores the besiegers, says nothing about the vast hordes rushing towards his city, places not one guard upon the walls, even opens the gates, while facing his troops towards a much smaller group of innocents and allies who have offered no threat and done no harm. How is that commander different from those within his city who are spies and traitors serving the enemy army? He serves them too.

While Tucker verbally hunts Jews with every broadcast now, and does so to the point of calling saner Christians than himself heretics, Islam takes more and more western territory, with the aid and compliance of the Left and the Globalist mainstream.

But also with Tucker’s aid and compliance. Also with the assistance of the Fake Right.

Know this. Only the real rightwing, the people who have never accepted being told to hate themselves, their history, their ancestry and their nation, but never succumbed either to Jew hatred or relativism or pacifism, the people who have resisted insane ideas from wherever they flow, who have been free and rational enough to say no to absurdities that had the support of the ruling class AND absurdities that claimed to oppose the ruling class, the people who won’t let mainstream media OR alternative media drive them mad, are the ONLY people defending the West at this moment and accurately seeing the real threats that face us.

Daniel Jupp/Facebook