I am done with the crocodile tears of anti-Zionists. After every Jew-baiting atrocity comes the feigned grief of the Israelophobes. The wounds of the Jews are barely bandaged, or their bodies not yet cold, before their taunters are engaging in shameless acts of hypocritical sorrow. ‘It’s so sad’, say the people who make their craven living from libelling the Jewish nation. ‘We must stand against this’, say keffiyeh creeps who stand for nothing other than the annihilation of the Jewish State. ‘Why is this happening?’, they opine. Oh, buy a fucking mirror.

It happened again after the stabbing of two Jews in Golders Green yesterday. The activist class took a two-minute break from denouncing the Jewish State as the wickedest to ever exist, and everyone who supports it as monstrous scum, to wonder why Jews are being knifed in the neck. They’re like bulls in a china shop asking what happened to all the plates. ‘Hatred for Jews is unacceptable’, they say, before finishing their matcha tea and getting back to calling the Jews’ homeland a demented, genocidal, inhuman pile of shit that uses dogs to rape Palestinians.

This is the condition of the Jews in 21st-century Britain – first they are forced to watch their co-religionists be knifed, then they are forced to watch the drooling demonisers of their homeland sob watery, barren tears over it. They see their people being punched and kicked by racist brutes calling them ‘baby killers’, and then see activists who spend every waking minute calling the Jewish State a baby-killing entity saying: ‘Oh no, that’s not nice.’ It is gaslighting of hitherto untapped depths.

Yesterday, as they reeled from the horror in Golders Green, Jews had to stomach the sight of Mothin Ali, deputy leader of the Green Party, bemoaning this ‘devastating news’. This is a man who described Hamas’s 7 October pogrom, in which Jews were not only stabbed with knives but also mutilated and beheaded with them, as a ‘fight back’ by ‘indigenous people’. They might have heard the Novara Media podcast and its brief, timorous lamenting of the Golders Green attack – a media outlet whose staff called 7 October a ‘day of celebration’ and an act of ‘resistance’. Imagine the industrial-strength brass neck it must require to think it is legitimate in certain circumstances to use a knife to put Jews to death and then coming over all coy when some cunt in Golders Green tries to do precisely that.

JK Rowling took all the moralising gasbags to task in a digital showdown with Zarah Sultana, the Your Party MP. ‘The stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green today is deeply shocking’, said Sultana. Rowling rudely intruded on Sultana’s shabby grandstanding by tweeting: ‘I assume this is a different Zarah Sultana MP to the one who was recently filmed clapping along to loudspeaker chants for intifada, on a street in Surrey.’ Game, set and match to the woman who knows what a woman is.

Rowling raises a very serious point: what did all those fools and ghouls who hollered for intifada think they were conjuring up? What did they think intifada meant? Vibes? Papers? Essays? There is literally a historical event called the Knife Intifada, though some call it the Jerusalem Intifada. That lasted from 2015 to 2016 and entailed the stabbing to death of scores of Israeli Jews, and the injuring of hundreds more, by Palestinian militants. And that’s not to mention the Second Intifada of 2000 to 2005 – an Islamo-fascist putsch against the Jewish State spearheaded by Hamas in which a thousand Jews in the Holy Land were blown up, incinerated, shot to death and, yes, stabbed.

Intifada in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict is literally a knife in the heart of Jews. The swarms of affluent socialists and cranky Islamists who spent the past two-and-a-half years chanting ‘Globalise the intifada’ either didn’t know this, which makes them dumb sons-of-bitches, or they did, which makes them Nazis. Pick your lane. Unless, of course, they’re saying: ‘My fascism is discerning – I only support the stabbing of Jews at bus stops in Tel Aviv, not at bus stops in Golders Green.’ They will surely appreciate, even in the moral fog of their swirling Israelophobia, that such a fine distinction is apt to be lost on those who simply want to butcher Jews, and who interpret the weekly street clamour for more intifada as permission to do so.

It is staggering the extent to which anti-Zionists refuse to be bound by the linguistic rules they enforce on everyone else. These are people who think JK Rowling is responsible for anti-trans violence because she says men aren’t women, and who will accuse you of playing with ‘Islamophobic’ fire if you comment on the rape gangs. And yet apparently their cruel, ceaseless, voluble and entirely disproportionate loathing for the world’s only Jewish nation – and for everyone who supports it, which includes most British Jews – has no impact whatsoever. It magically exists above the grubby fray of cause and effect that the lowly speech of us riff-raff is compelled to inhabit.

Apparently, our measured opinions cause violence, whereas their meticulously constructed and ruthlessly enforced culture of burning animus for the Jewish nation causes nothing. And woe betide the Jew who says it does. He shall be found guilty of ‘weaponising anti-Semitism’ to silence ‘critics of Israel’. See how cynical the Jews are? They will even marshall and monetise their own historic suffering – the Holocaust, 7 October, recent atrocities in Britain – to the end of protecting their precious genocidal homeland from the decent-hearted critique of pacifist Brits. They lie, and they do so for slippery reasons of dual loyalty – that’s what anti-Zionists are saying when they tar Jews as ‘weaponisers’ simply for saying something they themselves say every day: that words have consequences.

Can we cut the crap? Our moral emergency is too pressing. This is the truth: the industry of hatred for the Jewish nation is endangering Jewish people everywhere. It is not merely opinion – it is a vast system of moral instruction enforced through the institutions of education and culture which singles out Zionism as the most repulsive ideology of our time, and Zionists as enablers of apartheid, settler-colonialism and genocide. Golders Green is full of Zionists. I know some of them. They are good people. Yet according to the ideological superstructure of anti-Zionism, they are agents of chaos, facilitators of crime and simps for a regime whose crimes are so uniquely barbarous that even just reflecting on them can feel like ‘opening a door to the darkest recesses of Hell’. It is utterly untenable to say anti-Zionism is not the cause of anti-Jewish violence.

‘It is morally consistent to oppose both anti-Semitism and Israel’s genocide’, said armies of leftists after Golders Green. Actually, it isn’t. For it is the latter – the ceaseless defamation of ‘the Zionist entity’ as a genocidal machine that lusts after the blood of innocents – that inflames the former. There is a determined effort to draw a moral distinction between ‘real anti-Semitism’, like that in Golders Green, and anti-Zionism. No, no, no. Anti-Zionism is the foul soil in which violent Jew hate has taken root. It is the most menacing hate movement of our time. It has power and clout. It is the ideology of the new ruling class. It is ruthlessly communicated through the digital highways and popular culture. And it is hanging a target sign around the necks of Jews everywhere on Earth. It must be defeated, urgently.

Written by Brendan O’Neill

Spiked-on-line/April 30, 2026

Picture by Getty