Do you believe that political leaders- in this case a Prime Minister and his government, a Premier and his government, or a Mayor of a major city, have an obligation to all of their citizens, or does the obligation of care extend only to those who are supportive of the leader in question?

The answer - a democratically elected leader is responsible for the welfare of all citizens, not only those who vote for or support them. This principle is foundational to democracy and the rule of law. The source of authority in a democracy comes from the people as a whole, and not from a faction. Democracy is built on a social contract wherein citizens accept laws and authority in return for the state protecting the rights of all. When that social contract breaks, and is not repaired, the society deteriorates.

That is the theory. A morally correct politician, someone with good values who is not a “vote whore”, would subscribe to the above principles and act to defend members of minority groups in his or her country or jurisdiction who are being negatively impacted by the unlawful behaviour of others.

There is a clear suite of policies pursued by the Canadian Federal government which have made it clear that this prime minister and his party has zero regard for its Jewish citizens. That government has pandered to Pro Hamas interests, notwithstanding that Hamas is a designated terrorist organization, with the recognition of Palestine as a state, despite there being virtually no state-like aspects to this so-called state. The PM has also implicitly accepted the genocide blood libel as regards Gaza. Canada’s pronouncements have no material real world impact and so the international effects of Carney following the lead of the UK, France and Australia is not all that relevant. However, their position is relevant internally in Canada, where the levels of antisemitism have skyrocketed and no governments have stood up to the abuse of one of Canada’s most evidently aggrieved minorities. And the taxpayer funded CBC, which operates under the authority of the Federal government and with increasing levels of Federal funding, spreads many blood libels, thereby making the problem of antisemitism that much worse.

Let’s personalize this issue. My government is acting in ways which endanger me and my family. My government is not stepping up to defend me and my family when we are attacked or accused of malfeasance despite our having not done anything to hurt other Canadians. Indeed, the opposite is the case. My government does not care that Jews like me are attacked at rates 10-20 times greater than any other groups in our society. My government does not care that Canadians who are Jewish are being attacked, blamed, impacted, by the local reaction to decisions being made by governments on the other side of the world.

What would it take for the Prime Minister, who has a duty to protect all his citizens, to make it clear that Canadians should not be attacked in response to events taking place around the world? Not a lot. But he chooses not to do so. He chooses not to step up, not to do his job as the country’s leader. And by his actions and inactions, he weakens Canadian society, not just for Jewish Canadians but for all.

The Mayor of Toronto has a similar obligation and her naked accommodation to those who attack Jews with words and actions is similarly reprehensible.

Our Ontario Government has done a better job at responding to the increasing levels of hate. A recent aggressive statement from the solicitor general to the Toronto Police Chief and police commissioner offers clear evidence that there are concerns within his Office, and also at senior levels of the Ontario government. But that statement will matter only if there is follow up, and laws are actually followed. There must be consequences, and not just more words, if the direction given to the Toronto Police Chief and his Board is not followed.

Unfortunately, the Ontario Government remains committed to DEI- and continues to spend heavily on its implementation, despite the clear evidence that DEI is racist, race based and divisive. Yet, there is some evidence that the Minister of Education recognizes many of our concerns in his stepping in to take over several Boards that have not passed muster in many respects, including the TDSB. And yet, there is a long way to go before we can be comfortable as Jewish Canadians knowing that we will be treated no differently than anyone else.

Many Canadian Jews are starting to think about voting with their feet by leaving the country. My view is that we need to stay and fight but I don’t blame those who are tired of being attacked and threatened by a small but active minority, while most of our senior politicians shrug their shoulders and do nothing to stop the mistreatment. To the extent that Jewish Canadians leave the country, it will be because our society has deteriorated, and our governments don’t care. If that is the reason for leaving, then all Canadians should be very worried. What starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. And it won’t just be Jews leaving either.

Our situation is potentially dire. Despite what happened in Australia, our governments are not responding definitively. Do we need to have a mass casualty event here in Canada to get their attention?

I prefer to see this situation as a call to action. As the Maccabees stood up and fought for their rights, so must we. For now, we fight with words and organizing and with appeals to our many fellow Canadians who are decent people and who wish to maintain the tolerant, decent Canada we grew up admiring and appreciating. And perhaps, if we are not protected by our police and politicians, we will move to protect ourselves. Whatever it takes…. As Canada is as much my country as it is Mark Carney’s.

I call on the Prime Minister of Canada to do his job and call out those who negatively impact, in any way, Canadian citizens based on events taking place elsewhere in the world. In that regard I call on the Prime Minister to direct the CBC to stop its racist activities as regards its Jewish Canadian citizens. In regards to issues related to Israel and its need to defend itself, you are mostly wrong, as is the CBC. But even if you were correct, that does not provide license or authority for Canadian residents to attack the Jewish minority, any more than Jewish Canadians have a right to attack Muslim Canadians because of the atrocities which took place on October 7, 2023 or Ukrainian Canadians have a right to attack Russian Canadians because of Putin’s attacks on Ukraine.

I call on the Premier of Ontario to pull out all stops, and use all Provincial power, to eliminate race-based education, and ensure equal treatment for all. I call on the Premier, and all Police Chiefs supported by all Mayors, to not just keep the peace, but to enforce our laws, especially laws against hateful acts. And I call on judges to set aside your DEI enforced training and treat everyone the same as regards bail and sentencing.

Above all, I call on the silent majority of Canadians to stand up and be counted, to recognize that the values you admire and accept as Canadians are being undermined in front of your eyes. Recognize and call out the fact that it is a relatively small number of people in Canada who are protesting aggressively, taking down menorahs, shooting up Jewish schools, taking over shopping centres, burning Canadian flags and blocking access to synagogues and hospitals. This small group, who are comprised of far-left radicals, combined with Islamists, would love to see everyone turn on Jewish Canadians and our supporters, to get us out of the way, so they can spread their ideologies more easily. But are those ideologies you subscribe to? If not, best you consider stepping up. We Jews will do our part, but there are not enough of us to carry the day.

~ Anonymous ~

Jewish Chronicle/Heritage Images/Getty Images