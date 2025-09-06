To steal an entire country, you have to annihilate the guardians -and that’s what they are still doing. One look at Kier Starmer’s post-Rayner cabinet reshuffle and you begin to see the impossibility of keeping this dog and pony show on the road. How utterly thick must you be to get replaced by a plank like David Lammy? The average toilet attendant would be insulted at the mere idea. Starmer’s job -the Labour job, the Uniparty purpose- is to finish what Blair started. Which means the takeover of all schools and colleges, police re-purposed, equality enforced by diktat. Freedom replaced with permissions, juries to be scrapped, judges all-powerful. Basic necessities a reward earned for obedience to government.

The British already sleep with one eye open, updating the forbidden list: what gets me arrested tomorrow? Life is shrinking. The state pushes us off the roads as imported criminal mobs push us off the streets. Starmer squawks ‘free speech’ while arresting its users. We mutter in wrongthink, voices lowered to navigate tiny channels within the matrix of opinion-laws. Criminalised in our own land, we are expected to be grateful for crumbs of former freedom.

