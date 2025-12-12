For those who don’t know, I was so frustrated with the lack of action on the rape gangs and Labour’s failure to establish a national investigation, I crowdfunded over £600k to start our own independent inquiry.

This was the largest crowdfunder in British political history. All achieved with almost zero help from the media. It was done by the people, with the overwhelming percentage of donations small amounts. It was a humbling experience, and I want to thank every single person who donated - one penny or one thousand pounds.

This effort helped to push the Labour Government into action. I have been desperately depressed with their progress. My parliamentary motion calling for action has been signed by both Conservative and Labour MPs. No Lib Dem. No SNP. No Reform. Our job is not only to press ahead with our investigation, but also to pressure this appalling Labour Government.

Our team has been working tirelessly, gathering evidence, speaking with survivors/relevant witnesses, and preparing for our hearings which are taking place in early 2026.

The mental health and safeguarding of the survivors is at the very heart of everything that we do.

- We have mental health support on offer for our participants seven days a week.

- A qualified mental health nurse, whose own daughter was a survivor so he understands better than almost anyone the pain families have been through.

- Professional risk assessments are being carried out on all survivor participants for the hearings, and robust support will be provided throughout the fortnight and after.

- A qualified safeguarding lead with vast experience.

As you can see, we are taking this incredibly seriously. I want to thank the team for their work on this and continued support for those who have been so comprehensively failed by the state. Clearly, we have a limited budget, but we are doing everything we can.

We have released a number of research reports detailing our data findings so far. Crucially, the lack of data available from local councils/police forces has meant that nobody has any idea about how widespread this scandal is. We launched a petition, and reached the successful number in a matter of hours. This will now be debated in Parliament thanks to you. I am chasing a date for this…

One of the most powerful experiences as an MP was welcoming dozens of survivors to Westminster to tell their stories. MPs from across Parliament came - Labour, Tory, Northern Irish, Plaid, independents. No Reform, Lib Dem or SNP MPs bothered to show up. It was an emotional day, to be honest - not one I will forget.

But the vast majority of our effort and preparations are going into the hearings in 2026, and then the preparation of our report.

Following that, we are planning to take out private prosecutions. This is not a talking shop. We want to see action, and we want justice. That will mean finding appropriate targets, and then taking the relevant legal actions. More details on this will emerge at the right time…

Our hearings will take place over a ten working day period in central London. We have a topic for each day, and have invited specialists to help our barrister chair and Sammy Woodhouse, who is leading on the inquiry. She is a survivor herself, and this was vital to the work we’re doing. I wanted this to be a survivor-led inquiry. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.

Sammy has done incredible work, and I want to personally thank her for everything that she’s done, and what she is doing.

I can think of nobody better to lead such an inquiry.

The daily hearing topics are.

· Parents and carers. · Pregnancy, abortion, born of rape. · Whistleblowers. · Policing and justice. · Social care. · NHS, mental health and sexual health. · Education and licensing. · Demographics - the role of religion. · Media, social media and the mechanisms of online grooming. · Politics. · We will not shy away from the difficult questions, including on the role of Islam.

Of course, we’re all entirely in the unknown. We shouldn’t have to be doing this. The Government should be doing this, but they’re not. So we have had to try. It’s that, or moan on social media. I choose trying, every single time.

Invitations have been sent to our prospective panellists and expert witnesses, and we have had a number of positive responses already.

The hearings are planned for early February 2026, with the report being drafted after that.

Again, I want to thank everyone who donated and who has supported our inquiry. It simply wouldn’t be possible without you.

It’s easy to talk in politics, we are trying to do. Labour are failing. The Tories failed in their 14 years. Reform promised an inquiry, and failed. The Lib Dems fail to even properly acknowledge there’s an issue. It’s so very disappointing.

Survivors, and their families, all deserve so much better.

The mass rape of working class white girls is a rotting stain on our country’s history - this inquiry is doing our very best to drag the scandal into the spotlight.

I’ve always found that actions speak louder than words.

Progress made, a lot more to do.

Sammy Woodhouse – Rape Gang Survivor

Facebook/December 5, 2025