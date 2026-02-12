Mr. President, the Arabic language actually has words to describe the negotiating tactics for implementing its religious Islamic doctrine: taqiyya (lying in the service of Islam) and hudna (ceasefire pauses to resupply, rearm, and reattack). I am profoundly saddened that while you and your team are “negotiating” with Iran, the brave Persian people who went to the streets and gave their blood because of your words promising help, are being slaughtered, arrested, tortured, and silenced because your negotiating team is discussing denuclearization instead of regime change. I feel profound sadness for the brave Persian people who understand your futile “negotiations” will only increase the brutality and oppression they now experience. We have learned from history that you cannot negotiate successfully with people whose ideological doctrine wants to eliminate you. The lesson of WWII is that you must eliminate the ideology, not negotiate with it. There needs to be peace in the Middle East which can only be achieved though regime change in Iran.

