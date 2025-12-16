Your name will be forever disgraced like your former Ivy League president peers Claudine Gay, Liz Magill, and Minouche Shafik. All of you are synonymous with failure and the destruction of centuries of prestige. If you had any sense of honor or decency, you would resign immediately.

Brown’s motto is “In deo speramus” - in God we hope. We hope and pray for Ella Cook, Mukhammad Umurzokov, and their families to find solace in unfathomable grief. We hope that the murderer will be captured and face justice, along with everyone involved in this farce.

And if you refuse to resign, we hope the Board of Trustees will find the courage to fire you. Too much blood is on your hands. May God have mercy on whatever is left of your soul.

