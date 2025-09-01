ACT! For Canada

User's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III
Dr Ferdinand Santos III
Sep 1

Trumpism is indeed the last probable hope. Trump (not RFK jr) is still allied with Pharma, so that is a caveat. MAGA is right on almost all issues, but no corollary exists within the G20 including Canada or the UK. Most of the sheeple are happy to play along with the globalist cartels, as long as it is 'the science' and 'our values'.

Richard Relf
Richard Relf
8d

It is time for justice, we need to renew our faith in civilization, in our own hard built institutions, and values, let #TheAgeofAccountability come home to us all.

