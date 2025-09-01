Only one free country remains and Donald Trump is running it. The European Union is an ugly, limping centipede, cracked at the knees from migrant fatigue. Britain remains part of this political arthopod, as the Brexit vote was never honoured. The UK is trapped in a euro-globalist race to the bottom. Conveniently for their purposes, EU elites are dug in deep, having carefully hoarded all weapons for themselves since WW2. Unless the systems topple from within, the Brits, French and Germans will have to clutch at freedom with bare hands. Disgusted but disarmed, we’re in the Age of Impotence. Speech turns criminal at the stroke of a regime pen. Euro-law means kangaroo courts, judges marching to the beat of globalist drums and the gay/race agenda. Far, far away, the US president stands alone, armed and dangerous in the last chance saloon of the civilised west. And we -the nations who birthed America- cower in her shadow.

