We have stumbled. We have fought among ourselves. We have shed blood over the very meaning of the words we wrote in 1776. Yet every time—every single time—we have found our way back to the light. We abolished slavery. We gave women the vote. We tore down segregation. We did not do these things because they were easy. We did them because they were right. Because the promise of America has always

On this Fourth of July, as the sky explodes in red, white, and blue from sea to shining sea, remember what those fireworks truly represent. They are not just pretty lights. They are the echoes of muskets at Concord, the roar of cannons at Gettysburg, the thunder of engines at Kitty Hawk, the silence of the moon, and the cheers of millions who finally tasted freedom. They are the sound of an idea that refuses to die. So stand tall today, America.

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HAPPY 250TH ANNIVERSARY FROM YOUR NEIGHBOURS TO THE NORTH!!