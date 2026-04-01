Tanya Gaw is pleased to welcome back Sarah Elizhar to the Empower Hour. Sarah is a courageous young woman with a powerful detransition testimony proving that Scripture saves lives—the Scriptures that the Liberals want to criminalize through Bill C-9. The very words Marc Miller called hateful are the same words that brought Sarah out of deception and into freedom.

Sarah was deceived by radical LGBTQ sex activists in the public school system. Lured into the SOGI 123 web of lies at just 14 years old, she began transitioning after being told it would solve her depression and confusion. In her 20s she realized the devastating truth. Detransitioners like Sarah are being abandoned by the government and LGBTQ activists who led them into a lifestyle that results in sterilization, mutilation, harmful drugs, anti-depressants that cause them to be violent, mental health disorders and a 19X higher rate of suicide.

Action4Canada Empower Hour Wednesday April 1, 2026. Zoom doors open at 4:25pm PST/7:25pm EST. Empower Hour guest segment 4:30pm PST/7:30pm EST. Be sure to Register in advance and invite others.

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