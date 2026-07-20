A man of courage, conviction, and unwavering faith, Bishop Dewar emerged as a bold voice publicly calling both King Charles lll and the Church of England back to the solemn obligations of the Coronation Oath.

Although separated by an ocean, Action4Canada and Bishop Dewar are united in a common mission: defending our shared Christian heritage, upholding the constitutional principles inherited through the British Commonwealth, and reminding those in positions of authority that no one is above the rule of law—or God.

Make sure to listen to Bishop Dewar read his letter to King Charles 111.

Go here to register >