“Wherever you came from, you came to America. And you came for one reason—for one reason only—to establish Allah’s deen,” Imam Siraj Wahhaj, a former vice president of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), had told Muslims, “democracy will crumble, and there will be nothing, and the only thing that will remain will be Islam.”

“If you get involved in politics, you have to be very careful that your leader is for Allah. You don’t get involved in politics because it’s the American thing to do. You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam.”

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